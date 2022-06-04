Tom Plates 5, River Cats Drop 5th straight
June 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Las Vegas, Nev. - Left fielder Ka'ai Tom did everything on Friday, but it was ultimately not enough as the Sacramento River Cats (22-30) fell 11-10 to the first place Las Vegas Aviators (30-21) in a seesaw battle.
The game had five lead changes, with the deciding blow being a three-run eighth inning for Las Vegas against right-hander Matt Carasiti (2-1).
In addition to throwing a runner out at home, Tom was an absolute force at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three runs, five RBIs, a double, and a home run.
Down 5-4, the River Cats sent 11 men to the plate in their five-run fifth. Right fielder Heliot Ramos led off with a single, scored the tying run on shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa's RBI hit, and later walked in the inning.
Las Vegas first baseman Matt Davidson continued his dominance against Sacramento pitching, homering twice and driving in six on Friday. The 31-year-old is 14-for-34 (.412) with eight home runs, 17 RBIs, and a 1.659 OPS against the River Cats this season.
Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus battled through 4.1 innings, striking out two while allowing five runs on a season-high nine hits and four walks.
The River Cats are slated to bullpen Saturday's game. The TBD will take on lefty Zach Logue (0-0,5.63) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Gamboa, catcher Michael Papierski, and first baseman Jason Krizan all had two-hit days. Papierski and third baseman Wyatt Mathisen each scored two runs.
Despite the impressive five RBIs, the day was not a career best for Tom, who had six on his 25th birthday (May 29, 2019) while with Double-A Akron.
