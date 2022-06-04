Bees Squander Late Lead for Third Consecutive Loss to Chihuahuas

June 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but couldn't get a run across as they dropped their third consecutive game to the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. The Bees are in the midst of their second-longest losing streak of the season, having not lost more than two games in a row since April 27. They are now 28-25 on the season while El Paso jumps up to 30-23.

David MacKinnon went 3-for-5, hitting his 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Chad Wallach went 1-for-4, hitting his first home run as a Bee since April 30. Zack Weiss pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out a season-high four batters in the process.

El Paso held a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when MacKinnon and Wallach hit back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches. It was the first time that the Bees had gone back-to-back since September 26, 2021 (Wallach & Preston Palmeiro). Magneuris Sierra added another run in the inning and Salt Lake led 3-1.

With the score at 4-2 in favor of the home team, El Paso tied the game in the eighth inning and then Luis Liberato hit the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth.

The Bees will try to get their second win of the series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.