Bees Squander Late Lead for Third Consecutive Loss to Chihuahuas
June 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but couldn't get a run across as they dropped their third consecutive game to the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. The Bees are in the midst of their second-longest losing streak of the season, having not lost more than two games in a row since April 27. They are now 28-25 on the season while El Paso jumps up to 30-23.
David MacKinnon went 3-for-5, hitting his 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Chad Wallach went 1-for-4, hitting his first home run as a Bee since April 30. Zack Weiss pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out a season-high four batters in the process.
El Paso held a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when MacKinnon and Wallach hit back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches. It was the first time that the Bees had gone back-to-back since September 26, 2021 (Wallach & Preston Palmeiro). Magneuris Sierra added another run in the inning and Salt Lake led 3-1.
With the score at 4-2 in favor of the home team, El Paso tied the game in the eighth inning and then Luis Liberato hit the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth.
The Bees will try to get their second win of the series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.
