OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 4, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (31-21) at Round Rock Express (30-22)

Game #53 of 150/Road #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Andrew Heaney (MLR) vs. RR-RHP Josh Sborz (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:05 p.m. CT

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a third straight win when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers have won three of their last four games overall, as well as nine of their last 12 road games, including wins in seven of their last nine games at Dell Diamond...Los Angeles Dodgers Andrew Heaney and Max Muncy are both scheduled to begin Major League Rehab Assignments.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs with two outs and had a pair of four-run innings, defeating the Round Rock Express, 10-4, Friday night at Dell Diamond. After the contest was scoreless through three innings, the Dodgers strung together four straight run-scoring hits with two outs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Round Rock answered with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the inning and then evened the score with a Nick Solak two-run homer in the fifth inning. OKC went back in front in the sixth inning when Michael Busch delivered a two-run single with two outs. Miguel Vargas and Jake Lamb hit back-to-back home runs within the span of three pitches to start the seventh inning, and Tony Wolters later added a two-run single to make it 10-4.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney is scheduled to start as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...Heaney has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since April 20 with left shoulder discomfort and tonight is his first appearance since April 17...He made two starts with LAD in April at Minnesota and against Cincinnati, going 1-0 and allowing one unearned run and four hits over a combined 10.1 innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts as he held opponents 4-for-36...Heaney is in his ninth ML season and first season with the Dodgers after signing as a free agent Nov. 10, 2021. The lefty owns a career 33-38 record with a 4.65 ERA in 123 career MLB appearances (114 starts)...Heaney began the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels before being traded to the New York Yankees July 30. He made a combined 30 appearances (23 starts), going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA (129.2 IP) and 150 strikeouts...Heaney was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University and he made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins June 19, 2014...Born and raised in OKC, Heaney attended Putnam City High School.

Sam Gaviglio (4-3) is set to piggyback Heaney and make his 11th appearance of the season...Gaviglio last pitched and started May 29 against Reno in OKC, allowing a season-high seven runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings and was charged with the loss in a 10-6 defeat...Gaviglio earned the win against the Aces in series opener May 24, allowing just one hit through four innings as he retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. He went on to allow five hits and three runs, two walks and had three strikeouts over 5.1 innings...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022 after splitting last year with Triple-A Round Rock and SSG Landers of the KBO in Korea...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University...Gaviglio pitched against the Express May 13 in Round Rock, allowing five runs on seven hits, including a career-high four home runs. He did not issue a walk and recorded five K's in a no decision.

Against the Express: 2022: 7-3 2021: 16-13 All-time: 153-124 At RR: 84-63 The Dodgers return to Round Rock for their second series against the Express in just over two weeks and after a wild first series between the teams May 10-15, which OKC won, 4-2, winning four straight games in the middle of the series...OKC recorded its largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 19-0 victory May 12 and Yefry Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger and first pitcher throughout the entire PCL to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2018. Six different players homered in that same game for the first time in the team's Bricktown era...For the first time in the team's Bricktown era, the Dodgers allowed 10 walks in back-to-back games May 10-11. The OKC offense also drew 10-plus walks in back-to-back games May 12-13...On May 15, OKC lost a game when scoring at least 13 runs for just the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and for the first time since 2007...The top two teams in the PCL East Division are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Entering today, the Dodgers are 16-6 over their last 22 games at Dell Diamond.

Recuperating in Round Rock: In addition to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and Oklahoma City native Andrew Heaney making a Major League Rehab start for the OKC Dodgers tonight, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder and two-time MLB All-Star Max Muncy is also scheduled to open a ML Rehab Assignment. Muncy was placed on the 10-day Injured List May 28 with left elbow inflammation. Through 41 games with LAD this season, Muncy has slashed .150/.327/.263 with three homers 14 RBI. At the time of his injury, he ranked second in the Majors in walks (34)...Muncy played in 110 games with the OKC Dodgers during the 2017 season, batting .309 with 12 homers, 44 RBI and 62 runs scored. He also paced OKC with 54 walks. He returned to OKC to open the 2018 season, appearing in nine games before his contract was selected by LAD April 17...Muncy finished among the National League's top five in homers in both 2018 (35) and 2021 (36) and was a member of the 2020 World Series Championship team.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers scored 10 runs last night, marking the 13th time they have reached double-digit runs through the first 52 games of the season and the fourth time in their last nine games in Round Rock. OKC also collected 12 hits for a second straight game, including five extra-base hits. They have reached at least 10 hits in five of the last six games...As a team Friday night, the Dodgers went 8-for-16 with two outs and scored eight runs. With runners in scoring position and two outs, the team went 5-for-8...The Dodgers lead all of the Minors with 341 runs scored, .376 OBP and .834 OPS. The team ranks tied for first with a .276 average, tied for third with 486 hits, fourth with 264 walks and sixth with a .459 SLG...In their 10 games at Dell Diamond this season, the Dodgers are slashing .316/.410/.505 and have totaled 87 runs and 118 hits, with at least five runs in nine of 10 games, at least seven runs in six of 10 games, and at least 10 hits in eight of 10 games. They are batting .323 (42x130) with runners in scoring position and averaged 13.0 at-bats with RISP per game...Last night the Dodgers had multiple innings in one game with four or more runs for the fifth time this season.

Back 2 Back: The Dodgers hit back-to-back home runs for the third time this season when Miguel Vargas and Jake Lamb each hit solo blasts across the first five pitches of the seventh inning Friday night. The duo also went back-to-back at home May 19 against El Paso. Entering Friday, the Dodgers had not homered in three straight games, tying their longest streak of the season without going deep...OKC also hit back-to-back home runs in Round Rock May 12 (Ryan Noda and Andy Burns).

Tony! Toni! Toné!: Tony Wolters reached base five times last night and had a game-high three hits, going 3-for-3 with three RBI, two runs, a walk and a hit by pitch. Wolters tied his season high in hits while setting a season high in RBI. In his last three games, Wolters is 6-for-10 with two walks and five RBI.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk last night. Following a stretch of three straight games without a hit, Vargas has hit safely in each of his last five games, going 6-for-21 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI...Vargas leads the PCL with 46 runs scored, while ranking tied for first in with 57 hits. His 31 walks are third-most in the league, while his 96 total bases are fourth and his 34 RBI are tied for sixth. He paces the Dodgers in runs, hits and games played (50) and has started 50 of the team's last 51 games.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb reached base four times Friday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two walks. He hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season, sending a ball off the roof of the equipment shed in center field...Lamb has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games and in 28 of his last 30 games. Over the 30-game stretch, Lamb is slashing .312/.437/.606 with nine homers, five doubles, 24 walks, 27 RBI and 22 runs scored...His 30 walks this season are fourth-most in the league, while his 36 RBI rank fifth in the PCL and his 12 homers are tied for fifth.

Balls and Strikes: The Dodgers' offense drew eight more walks last night and now has 116 walks over the past 21 games (5.5 per game). OKC leads all Triple-A teams and is fourth overall in the Minors with 264 walks this season...On the other hand, the Dodgers struck out 14 times last night and have now struck out at least 10 times in eight straight games (106 K) and in nine of the last 10 games (121 K). During the eight-game stretch, they've struck out 12 or more times in seven games and 14 or more times in five games...Since the official implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike system May 17, the Dodgers have struck out 168 times over 16 games (10.5 per game), which is third-most in the PCL. In the 36 games prior to ABS, the team struck out 308 times over 36 games (8.6 per game), which was eighth-most in the PCL.

Mound Men: For the seventh time in the last eight games as well as for the ninth time in their last 12 games, the Dodgers allowed four or fewer runs last night. Opponents have been held to seven or fewer hits in seven of the last eight games, with Round Rock collecting six hits Friday. The OKC pitching staff limited the Express 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and retired 10 of the final 11 batters of Friday's game...During the last eight games, opponents are batting .199 (51x256).

Around the Horn: Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored Friday. He also stole two bases for the second time in a game this season and leads the Dodgers with 10 steals. Avans has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 8-for-24 with three doubles...Tomás Telis picked up his seventh multi-hit game of the season Thursday and has hit safely in three straight games (4x10, 2 RBI)....Omar Estévez is batting .319 (15x47) with seven extra-base hits over his last 13 games.

