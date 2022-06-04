Reno Rolls Past Rainiers 6-2 on Saturday
June 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Reno, NV - Jarred Kelenic led off with a base hit for a fourth consecutive game (HR, HR, single, single) and has his club's first 10-game hit streak this season, but the Tacoma Rainiers (19-33) dropped a second straight to the Reno Aces (28-25) on Saturday night, by a 6-2 final. The Rainiers lead the weeklong series 3-2 with the finale on deck, after winning three straight Tuesday through Thursday.
Reno rose to a 3-0 lead in the early innings. Stone Garrett's 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot, traveled out to straightaway center in the second (Seth Beer walked). Dominic Canzone (double, run) and Jancarlos Cintron (single, RBI) followed with two more hits in the frame.
Tacoma was on the board in the visiting third, after Mason McCoy hit his first triple (to right field) with the Rainiers. McCoy scored easily a batter later on Cesar Izturis, Jr. ground out.
The Aces extended their lead to 5-1, with a run in the fourth and fifth; Seth Beer first homered to right-center field, and his next time up lifted a sac fly after a Dominic Fletcher double. The Rainiers rallied to get a run back in the sixth; Kelenic's second single off the night eventually saw him at second base, and he scored on Andrew Knapp's double to left.
Rainiers RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon ended up charged with five earned runs over 4.1 IP. His counterpart, Reno RHP Ryne Nelson struck out eight and allowed two (earned) runs over five and a third innings. Lefty Austin Warner and right-hander Wyatt Mills (2 K) each logged 1.1 scoreless IP out of the Tacoma bullpen.
Cintron's RBI single in the eighth rounded out the scoring, the sixth Aces run of the evening.
The finale of this six-game set will be on Sunday, a 1:05 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Tacoma is scheduled for a bullpen day (starter TBD), while Arizona Diamondbacks LHP prospect Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.61) is Reno's scheduled starter.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2022
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Rolls Past Rainiers 6-2 on Saturday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Lose to Express - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Squander Late Lead for Third Consecutive Loss to Chihuahuas - Salt Lake Bees
- Pozo Pushes Round Rock Past Oklahoma City 5-2 - Round Rock Express
- JJ Matijevic and Pedro León Blast Homers for Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Beat Space Cowboys, 8-5, for Third-Straight Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Game Notes, 6.4 vs. ABQ - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 4, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tom Plates 5, River Cats Drop 5th straight - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces Deal Rainiers Rare Road Loss on Friday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Martin's Quality Start & Fletcher's Four Hits Propels Aces to 8-3 Win over Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Taylor Jones Homers in First Game of Rehab Assignment - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Prevail in 11-Inning Thriller at Sugar Land, 8-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.