Toledo's Massive Comeback Win Extends Series with Idaho

TOLEDO, OH - Trailing 4-2 at the start of the third period, Toledo notched four unanswered goals to come back and defeat Idaho, 5-4, for their first win of the series.

What Happened:

Heading into game three trailing Idaho two games to none, Toledo looked to take control of game three early on home ice. Luckily, they did just that with a goal from Brett McKenzie three minutes into the opening period. TJ Hensick and Thomas Ebbing picked up the assists on McKenzie's marker. Toledo got the night's first power play at 13:58 as Idaho's Justin Misiak headed to the box with a slashing minor. The Walleye power play was cut 20 seconds short, however, as Drew Worrad picked up a hooking minor at 15:38. Idaho got on the board during the 4-on-4 period thanks to a goal from Ryan Dmowski. Less than three minutes later, Willie Knierim gave the Steelheads their first lead of the game. Throughout the first 20 minutes of play, Toledo grabbed the 11-9 edge in shots.

Less than a minute into the middle period, Brett McKenzie headed to the Toledo box with a kneeing penalty. Just 27 seconds into the Idaho power play, Ty Pelton-Byce struck to make it a 3-1 game in favor of the Steelheads. Another Toledo penalty, this time to Gordie Green for slashing at 7:39, put Idaho on their third power play of the night. 23 seconds later, Ty Pelton-Byce notched his second goal of the night to extend the Idaho lead to three. Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi picked up a tripping penalty shortly after play resumed to put Toledo on their second power play of the game. Just over a minute into the Walleye man advantage, Gordie Green finished on Idaho netminder Adam Scheel to put Toledo within two. Kirill Tyutyayev and Riley McCourt registered the assists on Green's power play marker. Two more penalties came in the remainder of the middle frame, but the score remained 4-2 in favor of the Steelheads after 40 minutes. Shots were even at 20 heading into the final period.

Toledo entered the third period on the power play, but an interference penalty to Seth Barton at the 44-second mark cut it short. Late in the fourth minute, Drew Worrad made it a one-goal game with the assistance of Conlan Keenan and TJ Hensick. Three Idaho penalties came in the next eight minutes. On Toledo's third power play opportunity, Kirill Tyutyayev evened the score with a rebound on Gordie Green's scoring attempt. Brandon Hawkins grabbed the second assist on the power play goal. Just over four minutes later, Brandon Hawkins restored the Toledo lead as he tipped Seth Barton's pass into the back of the Idaho net. Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt notched the second assist on the game-winner. With the final 32-20 edge in the shot department, the Walleye cut Idaho's series lead to one game.

Speed Stats:

Tonight's standing-room-only crowd of 8,300 marked Toledo's 20th consecutive sellout.

Gordie Green, Brandon Hawkins, and Kirill Tyutyayev each picked up a goal and an assist in tonight's comeback win. Green continues to lead the team in playoff scoring with 16 points (7G, 9A). Hawkins (7G, 8A) and Tyutyayev (4G, 9A) follow close behind.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 1A)

2) TOL - K. Tyutyayev (1G, 1A)

3) IDH - T. Pelton-Byce (2G, 1A)

Up Next:

Toledo and Idaho will meet again at the Huntington Center on Friday night for game four at 7:15 p.m.

