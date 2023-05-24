Steelheads Drop Game Three in Toledo 5-4, Still Lead Series Two to One

TOLEDO, OH - The Idaho Steelheads fell to the Toledo Walleye by a final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 8,300 fans at the Huntington Center. Game Four is Friday night in Toledo for a 5:15 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice on the power-play while Owen Headrick tallied three assists. Idaho fell behind 1-0 minutes into the game but scored four unanswered goals taking a 4-1 advantage at 8:02 of the second period. Toledo tied things up shortly after and then scored three goals in the third period including the game winning score from Brandon Hawkins with just 2:31 to play in regulation.

Brett McKenzie (2nd) made it 1-0 Walleye just 3:26 directing a puck home at the top of the crease after receiving a feed from the right corner. With 4:05 remaining in the first period Ryan Dmowski (8th) scored a four-on-four goal at the top of cage after a feed from Owen Headrick at the left point. At 18:21 Willie Knierim (5th) finished off a two one with Jade Miller sliding the puck over to Knierim at the far side of the crease.

The Steelheads were awarded a power-play just 47 seconds into the second period and 27 seconds in Ty Pelton-Byce (6th) blasted a one timer home catching a pass at the top of the right circle from Patrick Kudla giving Idaho a 3-1 lead. Back on the power-play moments later Pelton-Byce (7th) struck again receiving a pass from Dmowski at the left dot and from there he wristed a shot at the top of the dot over the glove of Sebastian Cossa making it 4-1. Gordie Green (7th) scored a power-play goal 70 seconds later cutting the Toledo deficit down to two.

Drew Worrad (5th) cashed in around the net 4:57 into the third period pulling Toledo within one goal. With 6:47 left in regulation Kirill Tyutyayev (4th) scored a power-play goal. Brandon Hawkins (7th) secured the Toledo victory scoring with 2:31 to play on a deflection in shot on a shot from the right point.

Adam Scheel suffered the loss making 27 saves on 32 shots while Sebastian Cossa collected the win making 26 saves on 30 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Brandon Hawkins (TOL)

2) Kirill Tyutyayev (TOL)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-5 on the power-play while Toledo was 2-for-6.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 32-30.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Zane Franklin (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in seven straight games (13-for-37, 35.1%).

- Owen Headrick has points in seven straight games (1-8-9) and leads all skaters with 14 assists.

- Jade Miller has points in five straight games (1-4-5).

- Ty Pelton-Byce (2-1-3) scored his second multi-goal game and his fourth multi-point game.

- Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) tallied his team leading fifth multi-point game.

