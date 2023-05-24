Americans Announce the Date of 2023-2024 Home Opener

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are excited to announce the date of the home opener for the 2023-2024 season.

The full 2023-2024 schedule will be announced on Thursday. Hockey returns to CUTX Event Center on Saturday, October 28th. Their opponent that evening will be making their first-ever visit to Allen.

The Americans finished second overall in the Mountain Division and made it to Round 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs before being eliminated in five games.

Stay tuned to the Americans social media channels for more exciting news about the upcoming season. This will be year 15 of professional hockey in Allen.

About the Allen Americans

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club will enter their 15th year of play with the start of the 2023-24 season. Championship Hockey is the backbone of the American's franchise since being founded in 2009, with the team having captured four consecutive league championships from 2013 through 2016.

Owned by nationally respected "Serial Entrepreneur" Jack D. Gulati, the Club plays its home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, which is located in The Village at Allen, conveniently located off of Interstate 75.

