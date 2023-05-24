Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have announced that schools and students will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team's fourth annual Education Day Game, when Reading hosts the Wheeling Nailers on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

All K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Reading's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more. Bus parking for schools will be provided upon request.

Tickets for students to the game are $10. Students can also purchase a $15 deal which includes a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda.

Although the Education Day Game is geared towards school groups, Royals Season Ticket Members and the general public are still welcome and encouraged to attend the day's events. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the morning game will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for a future 2023-24 Reading Royals regular season home game.

Contact Chris Hazel at chazel@royalshockey.com to have your questions answered, or to book your tickets today!

