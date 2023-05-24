ECHL Announces Fine

May 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Florida's Cam Johnson has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #M-3, Newfoundland at Florida, on May 22.

Johnson is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slashing infraction at 18:40 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

