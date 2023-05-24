Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023 Teddy Bear Toss Distribution

DULUTH, Ga. - On February 11th, 2023, 8,337 Atlanta Gladiators fans joined in unison for one of the best traditions in all of hockey: Teddy Bear Toss. Just 51 seconds into the game, Gladiators forward Reece Vitelli would score the fastest Teddy Bear Toss goal in franchise history, unleashing the teddy bears from the raucous crowd at Gas South Arena.

Today, the Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that all 15,067 teddy bears collected that night have been fully-distributed to various charities around the Atlanta area. The organizations who received the donations are as follows: The Salvation Army, Toys For Tots, Special Needs School of Gwinnett, Preface, American Kidney Services, The Ronald McDonald House, Because One Matters, The First Responders of Carroll County, The University of West Georgia, Adventure Bears, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

The lives of so many children and young adults are brighter today because of you, Gladiator nation. Representatives from each of the aforementioned organizations are extremely grateful for your generosity, and commitment to the tradition that is the Teddy Bear Toss.

