Toglia Hits Three Home Runs in 18-7 Loss to Express

August 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Isotopes first baseman Michael Toglia delivered an epic performance, launching three homers, but the home team was overmatched in an 18-7 loss to the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

Toglia now has seven home runs in his first 15 Triple-A games, increasing his season total to 30 between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque.

The Topes (54-67) took a quick 1-0 lead in the second when Toglia mashed his first homer, a 451-foot clout to center field.

Round Rock (66-56) plated a combined nine runs in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a two-run double from Elier Hernandez and a three-run homer off the bat of Sam Huff, taking a 9-1 lead.

In the fourth, Toglia lined a two-run homer to right field, giving him two blasts in as many plate appearances.

After the Express scored another run in the fifth, Albuquerque made matters closer in the bottom half. A leadoff single from Ryan Vilade was followed by a walk and hit by pitch. Dom Nuñez and Alan Trejo each picked up a run batted in on a groundout and sacrifice fly, respectfully. The Isotopes closed to within 10-6 when Jimmy Herron scampered home on a wild pitch.

The relentless Round Rock offense struck again in the sixth, when Huff connected on his second home run of the game, then Davis Wendzel mashed a solo clout, upping their advantage to 13-6.

Josh Sale hit a two-run blast in the eighth, before the Express scored their final three tallies in the ninth.

Toglia led off the ninth with an opposite-field solo shot to left, meaning he hit each of his three home runs to different parts of the park - center, right, and left.

The top four hitters in Round Rock's lineup combined to finish 13-for-24 with six doubles, a triple, two homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Topes Scope: - Toglia's three-homer game marked the 11th occurrence in Isotopes history, and he was the 10th different player to do so. Dallas McPherson did it twice. Toglia was the first Albuquerque player to it a trifecta in a game since Taylor Motter on July 24, 2021 at El Paso.

- Tonight was Toglia's third multi-homer game of the season, he also did so on May 22 and July 22 for the Yard Goats.

- The Isotopes set a new club record by homering in their 17th consecutive games. They went deep in 16 straight contests from Aug. 14-30, 2008.

- The Isotopes allowed their most hits in a game this season at 21, their most since surrendering 22 to the El Paso Chihuahuas on May 20, 2019.

- Albuquerque starter Riley Smith set new career worsts for hits (12) and runs (10) allowed in a game.

- The Isotopes tied for their second-most amount of runs ever in a contest against the Texas Rangers affiliate. The most came in a 20-6 loss to the Oklahoma Redhawks on Sept. 1, 2007.

- Ashton Goudeau made his first relief appearance of the season for Albuquerque. Tonight was the ninth time in 14 overall appearances that Goudeau has allowed at least five runs.

- Ryan Vilade is riding a six-game hit streak. He is 9-for-22 during the stretch.

- Sean Bouchard has gone hitless in four straight games for the first time since Aug. 26-Sept. 2 with the Yard Goats.

- Josh Smith is 7-for-10 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and six RBI in the last two games for Round Rock.

- Jordan Sheffield allowed multiple runs in an outing for the 10th time out of 25 relief appearances for Albuquerque. He has been scored upon in 16 of 25 total outings.

- Albuquerque stranded just two on base, their second fewest this season as they left one aboard April 28 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes have dropped four home games in a row for the the first time since five straight from June 6-25, 2021. Albuquerque is ensured their first defeat in a six-game home series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 vs. Round Rock.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Round Rock wrap up their six-game series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. The Isotopes are undecided on a starting pitcher while the Express are scheduled to go with left-hander Kolby Allard.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.