Oklahoma City Gets Past El Paso

August 27, 2022







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 9-5 in the ninth inning and put the tying run at third base with no outs Saturday but lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-8. The Dodgers have won three of the first five games of the six-game series and now lead the Chihuahuas by 3.5 games in the East Division standings.

Trailing 4-0 in the fifth inning, El Paso's Luis Liberato hit a game-tying grand slam. It was his second grand slam of the season and the Chihuahuas' seventh of the year. Reiss Knehr struck out seven batters in three innings in his first Chihuahuas start since July 28.

The Chihuahuas struck out 17 Dodgers to set a new season high. They had struck out 15 opposing batters in four games this year. El Paso reliever Michel Baez threw his third consecutive scoreless outing Saturday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, Dodgers 9 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (66-55), Oklahoma City (70-52)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Thomas Eshelman (1-1, 7.50) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Michael Grove (0-3, 3.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

