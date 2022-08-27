OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (66-54) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (69-52)

Game #122 of 150/Home #65 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Reiss Knehr (4-4, 6.75) vs. OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (8-0, 2.27)

Saturday, August 26, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers will try to take the edge in their key series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The six-game series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division is tied, 2-2, and the first-place Dodgers have a 2.5-game lead ahead of the second-place Chihuahuas with 29 games remaining in the regular season...Tonight is OKC 89ers Night and Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history. The evening's entertainment will feature throwback themes and the team's jerseys will auctioned online through the MiLB Auctions website to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Last Game: James Outman hit a walk-off home run to complete Oklahoma City's first cycle in more than 11 years and send the Dodgers to a 7-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Outman hit a three-run home run out to right field that landed on the elevated Skyline Deck with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie and finish the night 5-for-5 with a home run, two triples, a double and a single along with six RBI. The Dodgers overcame two deficits in the back-and-forth game and closed the night with four straight runs. After El Paso took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, the Dodgers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, scoring a run on an errant pickoff attempt before Outman hit a go-ahead RBI triple. The Chihuahuas hit a home run in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2. A RBI double to the wall in left field by Outman then put the Dodgers back in front, 3-2, in the sixth inning. El Paso scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning before Outman's second RBI triple of the night knotted the score at 4-4 in the bottom half. After the Chihuahuas were held scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, Miguel Vargas singled and Edwin Ríos drew a walk to open the bottom of the inning for OKC. Later with one out, Outman hit a line drive to right field for the Dodgers' seventh walk-off win of the season and fourth via a home run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (8-0) makes his first start with OKC since July 31 tonight...His last three starts have all been with the Los Angeles Dodgers and he most recently pitched Aug. 21 against Miami at Dodger Stadium, allowing two runs and four hits over 6.0 innings to earn his second win. He issued two walks and had seven strikeouts, setting MLB career highs in innings and strikeouts...Pepiot was optioned to OKC Aug. 22 when Brusdar Graterol was activated from the Injured List...Overall with LAD this season, Pepiot is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in seven starts (31.1 IP) with 22 walks against 36 strikeouts...He last pitched for OKC July 31 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He followed opener Dellin Betances and pitched 7.0 innings to tie his season and career-high mark in a second straight game. He allowed two runs and five hits along with two walks and four strikeouts to improve his record to 8-0 - tied for second in the league in wins...The OKC Dodgers are 15-0 in games he's pitched as a starter or primary pitcher and he owns a 2.27 ERA in 15 games (13 starts)...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April and also received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season versus Albuquerque...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the program's highest-ever draft pick...Tonight is his third start of the season against the Chihuahuas. Both of his previous matchups took place in El Paso, and he allowed four runs and seven hits over 7.0 IP with 13 strikeouts in a pair of no decisions.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 9-10 2021: 14-9 All-time: 37-29 At OKC: 17-13 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for the fourth of five series this season and the final time of 2022 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game set in El Paso June 28-July 3 with El Paso winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers won two of the first three games before the Chihuahuas won the final three of the set while scoring an incredible 41 runs. In each of El Paso's four wins during the series, the Chihuahuas scored at least 11 runs (55 runs total)...The teams last met in OKC for a three-game series May 17-19 with OKC winning, 2-1, after the teams split a six-game series in El Paso April 12-17, with OKC winning the final three games of the series...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 23 hits and is tied with James Outman for a team-leading 16 RBI in the season series, while Jason Martin has eight homers...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, including 8-4 in El Paso...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Entering tonight, El Paso has won six of the last nine games against OKC, including five of the last seven...On June 30, the Dodgers defeated El Paso, 7-2, on the road to improve to 47-28 and extend their first-place lead to 6.0 games. Since then, the Dodgers are 22-24, including a 2-5 record against the Chihuahuas, while El Paso has gone 25-20 during the same span...Following the current series, the teams play six more games head-to-head Sept. 20-25 in El Paso.

Vicious Cycle: James Outman completed the Dodgers' first cycle since 2011 last night with a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Outman went 5-for-5, hitting a single in the second inning, triple in the third inning, double in the sixth inning, triple in the eighth inning and walk-off home run in the ninth inning. He collected six RBI and scored one run. It was OKC's first cycle since Tommy Manzella went 4-for-4 with three RBI against Tacoma May 10, 2011 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Outman is the fifth player in Triple-A and 19th player across the Minors to hit for a cycle this season...For further context, there have only been six instances in MLB history where a player completed a cycle with a walk-off home run per Baseball-Reference. The last occurrence was by Colorado's Nolan Arenado on June 18, 2017 vs. San Francisco.

Big Game James: James Outman tallied a career-high five hits and tied his career high with six RBI Friday, reaching six RBI for the second time in three games after he also pulled off the feat Wednesday against El Paso. Friday was his third six-RBI game of the season and was the fourth time since July 13 Outman recorded five or more RBI in a game. He is the first OKC player with multiple six-plus RBI games in one season since Victor Diaz in 2007. Outman now has 39 RBI during his 29 games since joining the team in late June....Outman is the second OKC player in 2022 to collect five hits after Michael Busch reached the mark Aug. 14 against Round Rock, and he is the seventh player with a five-hit game during the team's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015)...On Friday, Outman became the first OKC player to hit two triples in a game since Matt Brown Aug. 5, 2010 at Salt Lake. He also became the first OKC player with four or more extra-base hits in a game since Keibert Ruiz had three home runs and a double July 23, 2021 against Sugar Land...Since July 12, Outman has played in 20 games with OKC and is slashing .296/.395/.732 with 15 extra-base hits and 32 RBI. During that time, he ranks tied for fourth in the PCL in RBI.

Party at the Plate: Last night was the Dodgers' seventh walk-off win of the season and fourth via home run. All seven walk-off wins this season have come with a different player at the plate for the winning hit or play and Jason Martin, Max Muncy (ML Rehab), Miguel Vargas and James Outman have each hit walk-off homers...Last night's walk-off win was the team's first since July 29 against Sugar Land - a two-run homer by Miguel Vargas...The Dodgers' seven walk-off victories this season are the most for the team since the 2015 season when OKC had 11 walk-off wins.

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and was hit by a pitch Friday night. He is tied for the longest active hitting streak in the PCL and is 17-for-41 (.415) during the streak with seven doubles, 12 runs, six RBI and 12 walks along with a .564 OBP. It is his third streak of the season of at least 10 games and now two games shy of his season-long 14-game streak June 17-July 2. Vargas has also hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, and over his last eight games, Vargas is 13-for-26 with seven walks and two HBP, resulting in a .629 OBP (22/35)...Vargas leads the PCL with 96 runs scored this season and the total ranks third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He has scored the most runs by an OKC player since Esteban German scored a team-record 103 runs and Ian Kinsler had 102 runs both during the 2005 season...Vargas hit his team-leading 32nd double of the season last night for the most doubles by an OKC player in a season since Brandon Laird hit 33 in 2013...In addition to leading the league in runs scored, Vargas ranks tied for first in the league with 130 hits and 32 doubles, while his 67 walks are third, his 78 RBI, 215 total bases and .397 OBP are fourth, his 51 extra-base hits are tied for fourth, his .300 AVG is 5th and his .894 OPS is tied for ninth.

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin connected on a double, drew a walk and scored three runs as he extended his team-leading on-base streak to 17 games - also the fourth-longest current on-base streak in the PCL and his longest of the season...He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 19-for-62 (.306) with three homers, three doubles and 11 RBI...Martin leads the Dodgers and ranks second in the PCL with 91 RBI this season. He is now tied with Edwin Ríos for ninth on OKC's all-time list for most RBI in a single season and ranks second in the league in RBI this season. He has also become the seventh player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with 27 or more homers in a single season...Martin also ranks among PCL leaders in total bases (2nd, 225), runs (3rd, 88), extra-base hits (3rd, 53), OPS (3rd, .953), walks (4th, 62), SLG (4th, .571), hits (T-4th, 113), OBP (8th, .382).

Beast Node: Ryan Noda was held 0-for-3 last night but drew a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 16 games - his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games and one shy of his season-high 17-game streak...Over his last 20 games, Noda is 21-for-64 (.328) with five doubles, four homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and 18 walks and a .511 OBP. In the month of August, he leads OKC with 20 RBI and is tied with a team-best nine extra-base hits...Overall this season, Noda ranks among PCL leaders in walks (2nd, 72), OBP (5th, .393), RBI (6th, 75), total bases (8th, 188) and runs scored (10th, 70).

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew seven more walks last night, adding to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 604 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 180 walks in the 31 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.81 per game, including 12 games with seven or more walks...The last PCL teams with more than 604 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .369 OBP...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff has allowed 583 walks this season to lead all Triple-A teams. They are nine walks shy of setting a new single-season team record, previously set in 2000.

RISPy Business: During the team's current 7-11 slide, the Dodgers have batted .333 (32x96) with runners in scoring position during the seven wins, but .163 (17x104) during the losses...Over the last 10 games, the team is 6-for-41 with runners in scoring position and two outs, including 3-for-the-last-28. The offense has managed just three run-scoring hits with two outs over last seven games...Opponents over the last 17 games have batted .330 (60x182) with RISP.

Around the Horn: Last night marked the ninth time at home this season the Dodgers won after trailing in the seventh inning or later, and the seventh time they've been victorious after trailing in the in eighth inning or later...Over the last six games, the Dodgers are 3-3. In the three wins, they've scored 33 runs on 42 hits, batting .385 (42x109) overall and .409 (18x44) with runners in scoring position. In the three losses, they have combined for 10 runs and 19 hits over 29 innings while batting .192 (19x99), including 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position...Bobby Miller made his second start with the OKC Dodgers and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last night. He pitched 7.0 innings, allowing five hits and two runs along with one walk and seven strikeouts...Tomás Telis did not play Friday, but is on a season-best nine game hitting streak, going 10-for-33 (.303).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2022

OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 27, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.