Krizan Homers Twice, Ramos Once As Huang And Bullpen Stifle Aces For 2-Hit Shutout Dub

West Sacramento, Calif. - Three homers, two by second baseman Jason Krizan, and a two-hit shutout on the mound fueled the Sacramento River Cats (54-68) to a 6-0 series-clinching victory over the Reno Aces (68-54) on Saturday.

Sacramento roared out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Krizan opened the scoring with his 10th homer of the season. First baseman Yermín Mercedes and left fielder Jason Vosler promptly hit back-to-back doubles to double the lead.

Three innings later, right fielder Heliot Ramos lined his eighth home run of the season to make it 3-0.

Krizan broke the game open in the fifth with his second big fly of the game, this one being a three-run shot to make it 6-0.

Right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang (1-2) was spectacular once again. The 28-year-old extended his unearned-run streak to 19.2 innings, earning the win with four strikeouts over 5.0 shutout frames.

Righty Ronnie Williams (0-0, 6.75) will try to bookend the series with another victory. He'll rematch righty Corbin Martin (6-6, 5.82) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Lefty Ben Bowden spun a strong 2.0 hitless innings, striking out one while allowing one walk.

Right-handers Shelby Miller and Yunior Marte finished off the win with two strikeouts each in perfect frames of work.

The three homers gave the River Cats their seventh multi-homer game in their last eight, totaling 22 big flies.

