Today's Game Suspended

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that today's (7/2) game has been suspended due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will resume tomorrow at 4:45 pm with gates opening at 4 pm. Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will follow and will be a 7-inning game. Monday's post-game Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will be shot off after the conclusion of game two.

Today's game will resume tomorrow with one out in the top of the fourth inning. The Smokies lead the contest 12-3. The game will be a 9-inning game and the second game will be 7-innings and start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Tickets for Monday's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2023 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

