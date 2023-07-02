Barons Offense Cools off in 7-4 Loss against Trash Pandas

July 2, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







In the first three games of the series against the Birmingham Barons and the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Barons outscored their opposition 36-15. In those games, the Barons have scored 18, six and 11 runs to the Trash Pandas four, seven and four. In Game 4, the script was flipped as the Barons dropped the contest 7-4.

In the ballgame, the Barons collected 10 hits with Terrelll Tatum and Chris Shaw leading the way in production from the plate. Tatum finished the night 3-5 with a run, an RBI and his first home run as a Baron. Shaw also finished the night with a home run as he finished 1-5 with a run and two RBI.

The runs Birmingham scored in the ballgame were scored in the third and ninth inning, however, Rocket City started fast as six of their seven total runs came in the first two innings. The Trash Pandas scored a single run in the first and five in the second. The six runs scored by the Trash Pandas were allowed by starting LHP Garrett Schoenle. Schoenle finished his 3.0 IP with six hits, six earned runs, two walks and two home runs.

The Barons may not have scored in the first inning, but Tatum collected his fourth straight game with a hit since being called up. Tatum in his first four games in the Double-A level is 7-16 with six runs, an RBI and a double.

Birmingham mustered up a three-up, three-down inning to kick off the top of the third. In the bottom of the inning, it was the Barons turn to score as they collected three runs in an Alsander Womack RBI double and a Shaw two run homer.

The half inning for the Barons batters officially started with a single from Jose Rodriguez, who advanced to second on a throwing error. The momentum seemed to be building as the Barons got their first runner in scoring position, however, weather had another idea. The game was stopped for 11 minutes due to lightning.

After the delay was over, Womack stepped back up to the plate and delivered Rodriguez across home plate. The Barons exchanged runners at second and with one swing of the bat from Shaw the bases were cleared. Shaw sent a ball deep over the left field wall in a hurry with an exit velocity 96 and a distance of 396 feet.

Despite the deficit on the scoreboard the bullpen came into the situation with what seemed like something to prove. The Barons the rest of the game used a total of four pitchers, who combined for six hits, one earned run and four strikeouts.

Among the collective of hurlers, the most efficient was LHP Andrew Perez in his 2.1 IP. Perez finished the ballgame with four hits, zero runs, one walk and three strikeouts in 12 batters faced.

The Barons pitching staff kept the away team in check but other than a few scattered hits the Barons could not garner any offense until the ninth.

The only Barons that could find any offense was Luis Mieses, who collected his 11th hit of the series in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mieses kept the Barons hopes alive with his scorching hot bat but the Barons that finally broke the streak of five scoreless innings was Tatum in the ninth.

After the Trash Pandas scored their final run of the game on a wild play that turned a triple into a run being scored, Birmingham wanted to end the game with the momentum in their direction. The Barons started the bottom of the ninth off with a Tatum home run that brought the team within three runs. The Barons mustered up two more hits in the inning, but inevitably fell short of the comeback.

The Barons and Trash Pandas now sit at 2-2 in this back-and-forth series. Birmingham will look to take the advantage back on their side in Game 5 with the Chicago White Sox No. 7 prospect RHP Cristian Mena getting the start.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.