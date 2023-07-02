Jeferson Quero Hits Team-Leading 12th Home Run in Loss to M-Braves

Biloxi Shuckers' Jeferson Quero at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Jeferson Quero launched his team-leading 12th home run of the year, but the Mississippi Braves (36-37, 3-2) scored eight unanswered over the final six innings to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (36-38, 2-3), 9-2, at MGM Park on Sunday evening.

In the first inning, the M-Braves took an early lead on an RBI groundout from Cade Bunnell. The Shuckers, however, stormed back with an RBI single from Freddy Zamora, extending his hit streak to seven consecutive games. In the third, Quero launched a home run to left, giving Biloxi a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Shuckers' starter Christian Mejias surrendered a solo home run to Landon Stephens that tied the game at two. The M-Braves then jumped ahead in the sixth when Cal Conley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving them a 3-2 lead. They extended the lead later in the inning with a two-RBI single from Luke Waddell. They tallied another in the seventh off Stephens' second home run of the day, this time a 110 MPH line-drive shot to left, extending the lead to 7-3.

The M-Braves struck again in the ninth for three more thanks to a solo shot from Bunnell and a two-run shot from Hudson Potts. In the ninth, Victor Vodnik finished out the win for the M-Braves with a game-ending double play.

Mejias (4-6) took the loss for Biloxi after allowing two earned runs in 5.1 innings. Tanner Gordon (4-3) earned the win for the M-Braves after allowing two runs in five innings.

The Shuckers will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow at MGM Park with a special Monday match-up with the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:00. The Shuckers will celebrate with their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi. T.J. Shook will start for Biloxi against righty Alan Rangel.

Tomorrow's game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

