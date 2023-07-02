Shuckers' RHP Luis Contreras Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Luis Contreras has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville.

After being transferred to Biloxi in early May, Contreras made 13 appearances and struck out 29 in 18 innings. He previously held a 2.53 ERA in seven appearances with Nashville this year.

The active roster stands at 27 players.

