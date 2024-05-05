Today's Game in Spokane Postponed Due to Weather
May 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - Today's 1:05 P.M game against the Spokane Indians in Spokane has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a later date with an announcement in the future.
The Emeralds will head home and gear up for a 6-game series this upcoming week with game 1 on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.
