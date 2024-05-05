Today's Game vs. Hillsboro Postponed

May 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Please note that this afternoon's scheduled game against the Hillsboro Hops has been postponed due to inclement weather. This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 19. Game One will start at 6:05 PM and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans who had tickets to today's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2024 Everett AquaSox game based on availability.

Please contact the Everett AquaSox Ticket Office at (425) 258-3673 or [email protected] to make your exchange. The AquaSox office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

