Sunday Finale Washed Away in Pasco

May 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians have been rained out of their scheduled Northwest League contest against the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] that was set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. It will be made up when the C's make their next trip to Gesa Stadium June 18-23.

After an off-day Monday, RE/MAX Canadians Baseball returns to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday, May 7 as the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] come to town. Tickets for those games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

