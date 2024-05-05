Saturday Night Feverish: C's Win Wild One

PASCO, WA - The Canadians and Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels] - as their Copa de la Diversion alternate identity Los Viñeros de Tri-City - played a game Saturday that reminded long-time Northwest League fans of the circuit's Rookie ball days. On a night that featured a combined 23 runs on 21 hits with seven errors (all made by one side), 16 walks and 23 strikeouts, the C's managed to outlast their hosts in a 13-10 rollercoaster that, at various points, had both teams riding high and feeling sick to their stomach.

It all began innocently enough. Vancouver starter Lazaro Estrada - in his first High-A turn of the year - faced the minimum in the first two innings while Tri-City righty Joel Hurtado (L, 1-3) put up three straight zeroes to keep the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the third. Estrada hit the first batter of the inning, and that runner later came around to score the game's first run thanks to a walk, a steal and a ground-out to put Los Viñeros in front 1-0. It was the first time they've scored first in five games this week.

The C's clapped back immediately. Jace Bohrofen started the fourth with a double to left field, went to third on an errant pick-off throw - the second Tri-City miscue of the game - then came home on a wild pitch to even the score at one.

With Estrada out of the game after three innings, Vancouver turned to Naswell Paulino (W, 2-0). The lefty had not allowed a run in his first six outings but surrendered two runs on three hits and a walk in the bottom of the fourth that had the Angels affiliate up 3-1.

Then came the top of the fifth. Jean Arnaez worked a four-pitch lead-off walk, the first of eight consecutive batters to reach base. A flurry of activity followed, all in a span of 15 pitches:

Dasan Brown cracked an RBI double. Ryan McCarty hit a two-run homer, his third of the year. Bohrofen walked. Jackson Hornung walked. Jeff Wehler singled to load the bases.

At this point, Tri-City brought in Ryan Langford. His first pitch was popped to shallow centre for what should have been a routine out, but instead became an E-8 that allowed the fourth run of the inning to score. Dylan Rock followed with an RBI single then Glenn Santiago - the ninth hitter to come to the dish - drove a sacrifice fly to right field that made it 7-3.

Those six runs proved to be only half of that inning's output. The next six came home on a throwing error by the first baseman during a rundown, an error at second base, a two-RBI double from Bohrofen, an RBI single from Wehler - his second hit of the inning - and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Brennan Orf. 17 batters came to the plate in the inning and the second and third outs were made by the last two hitters. When the dust settled, the C's had scored 12 runs (six earned) on seven hits, with four walks, four errors and two men left on base. It was the most runs they've plated in a single stanza since they put up 13 in the top of third on May 28, 2023 at Spokane, a 19-2 win in game one of a doubleheader.

As it turned out, Vancouver needed every single one of those runs to survive another late rally by Tri-City. Los Viñeros went to work in the bottom of the sixth, setting the table for a two-out, three-run shot off the bat of first baseman Ronaldo Flores that cut the lead from ten to seven. Already the author of multiple late inning comebacks this year, the Dust Devils kept at it in the seventh when they batted around and scored four more runs on three hits and four walks - including one with the bases loaded - to make it 13-10. They had the go-ahead run at the plate before a line out ended the inning.

Tri-City took advantage of two more walks in the eighth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Josh Mollerus (S, 1) came on and got the last four outs to secure the win and the series. It was his first professional save.

13 runs and 12 in one inning are both, unsurprisingly, season highs for the C's this year. It was the first time eight consecutive batters have come to the plate in Vancouver's High-A era and at 17 batters it was the longest half inning in that same span.

All nine starters reached base, eight had a hit and seven drove in at least one run. McCarty, Bohrofen and Whaler had two hits apiece while McCarty, Bohrofen and Brown each delivered two RBI. Jean Arnaez got on base a team-high four times in the nine spot.

With the win, the C's are back to .500 at 11-11 for the first time since they were 7-7 on April 20. They'll go for the series finale Sunday afternoon with Pat Gallagher taking on Tri-City's Jorge Marcheco. Coverage for tomorrow's game begins at 1:00 p.m. with C's On Deck on Sportsnet 650 followed by RE/MAX Canadians Baseball at 1:30 p.m.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday, May 7 to being the third homestand of the year as they host the Everett AquaSox [Mariners]. Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232 or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

