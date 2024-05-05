Hops Lose on Sloppy Star Wars Saturday

May 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







There were as many light sabers as baseball bats at Funko Field Saturday night, but the force was decidedly not with the Hops.

Miscues in the field and on the bases plagued Hillsboro (11-15) throughout the night as the Everett AquaSox (10-16) prevailed 7-1 to take a three games to two lead in the series.

Hops starting pitcher Wyatt Wendell (0-2) faced the minimum number of batters through the first three innings, helped by a pair of double plays. But leadoff batter Brock Rodden greeted the right hander with a solo home run over the short porch in right center to start the fourth inning. With two outs and R.J. Schreck at first courtesy of a Wendell walk, Bill Knight hit a grounder to third that should have ended the inning, but Jose Fernandez's throw sailed high and wide of first, putting runners at second and third. Axel Sanchez followed with a slow grounder to Fernandez, but he could never get a clean grip on the baseball and everyone was safe. Gabe Moncada followed with an RBI single to complete a three-run inning.

Hillsboro had runners all over the bases in the first five innings but had little to show for it. After stranding runners at second and third in the first inning, the Hops loaded the bases in the second on a walk and a pair of hits. WIth Manny Pena at the plate, Everett catcher Freuddy Batista threw behind the runner at third, Juan Corniel. Caught in a rundown, Corniel was tagged out at the plate to end the threat.

In the third inning, Manny Pena led off with a single, but was thrown out by Batista trying to steal second. Then in the fourth inning, more misadventures on the bases cost the Hops. Back-to-back singles by Fernandez and Corniel opened the inning, but Fernandez got caught between second and third when right fielder Curtis Washington, Jr. threw behind him. A double play ended that inning.

Hillsboro finally broke through in the fifth, when Jack Hurley tripled into the left field corner, plating Jean Walters. But that would be Hillsboro's final baserunner.

Everett relievers Holden Laws and Nick Davila split the final four innings, each striking out a pair as the last 13 Hops batters were retired. Ryan Hawks (2-1) allowed eight hits, but only one run over five innings with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.

The Frogs put the game away with four unearned runs in the eighth innings.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2024

Hops Lose on Sloppy Star Wars Saturday - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.