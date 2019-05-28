Today's Champions Game at RCGT Park Will Go Ahead as Planned
May 28, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release
OTTAWA - Despite showers for most of the day, tonight's game between the Ottawa Champions and the Rockland Boulders will go ahead at RCGT Park as planned.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
