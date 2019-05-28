Today's Champions Game at RCGT Park Will Go Ahead as Planned

May 28, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Despite showers for most of the day, tonight's game between the Ottawa Champions and the Rockland Boulders will go ahead at RCGT Park as planned.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.