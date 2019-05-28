Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 28, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Rockland 4, Ottawa 3 - Box Score

The Rockland Boulders banged out 16 hits in the contest and would hold off a late Ottawa rally to win by a 4-3 score.

Rockland had five batters with multi-hit games including 2B Ryne Birk who went 4-for-5 with a run scored. Boulders LF Mitch Piatnik had a three-hit night and plated a run while CF Chase Harris and DH Grant Heyman each had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Catcher Adam Ehrlich also chipped in a run and two hits for Rockland. The Boulders left a total of 15 runners on base.

After falling behind 1-0 through five innings of play, Rockland scored two runs in the sixth and eighth innings to grab a 4-1 advantage. The Champions would tally a run in both the eighth and ninth but would leave the tying run at third base to end the game.

Starting pitcher Robbie Gordon notched the victory for the Boulders. Gordon went five innings giving up an earned run on five hits with a pair of walks and three punchouts.

New Jersey 3, Quebec 2 (5 Innings) - Box Score

The New Jersey Jackals won their five consecutive game as they edged past Quebec by the final of 3-2. New Jersey plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit and win the rain shortened contest.

Quebec jumped out in front 2-0 in the first inning thanks to a 1B Joe Lytle double and a fielder's choice from 3B Alan Mocahbee. The Jackals would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning as 1B Conrad Gregor came home on an LF Alfredo Marte single. The 2-1 score would stay the same until the third when New Jersey scored the two big runs on singles by SS Santiago Chirino and DH Richard Stock.

Gregor and CF Jay Gonzalez each had a 2-for-3 game with a run scored for the Jackals.

New Jersey starting pitcher Anthony Fernandez tossed all five innings and picked-up the win. The southpaw gave up two earned runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Fernandez is now 1-1 on the season.

For Quebec in the losing effort, leadoff hitter Kody Ruedisili had a pair of hits in three at-bats and scored a run.

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 2 - Box Score

Sussex County scored three runs in the fourth inning to erase an early 2-1 deficit and went on to defeat Trois-Rivieres by the score of 6-2. The Miners are now 9-2 on the season and have won three straight.

There were three batters from Sussex County that had multi-hit games. Miners RF Nick Zaharion went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs while SS Jarred Mederos and 2B Trey Hair each had a pair of hits in four at-bats and scored a run. Third baseman Jose Brizuela also chipped in a solo blast for Sussex County.

Miners starting pitcher Frank Duncan threw a complete game and earned his first win of the season. Duncan allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out seven batters.

Second baseman David Glaude had a 2-for-3 night with a run scored in the loss for the Aigles.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.