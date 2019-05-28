Rain-Shortened Contest Gives Jackals Fifth Straight Win

The New Jersey Jackals won its fifth consecutive game, 3-2 on a rainy Tuesday night at Yogi Berra Stadium. Heavy rained forced the opener against the Quebec Capitales to be called after five innings of play.

Quebec jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Joe Lytle and a fielders choice that scored J.D. Williams.

Down two, the Jackals quickly answered with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning by Alfredo Marte.

Singles in the bottom of the third inning by Santiago Chirino and Richard Stock gave New Jersey its first lead of the contest at 3-2.

Starting pitcher Anthony Fernandez notched the win in a rain-shortened contest, going five innings while allowing just two earned runs.

The win moves the Jackls to an impressive 5-0 at home and a overall record of 9-3. New Jersey sits in second place in the Can-Am League standings and gets set for an 11:05 A.M. game on Wednesday morning.

