New Jersey Jackals Host Iron Throne Night on May 30

Little Falls, NJ - Summer is coming! Well, it's May so is it accurate to say winter is coming? On Thursday, May 30 all members of Westeros' Great Houses and free folk are invited to join the New Jersey Jackals and pay homage to the Iron Throne. On this epic Game of Thrones inspired evening, we promise that there will be no red weddings, even though red is one of the Jackals' primary colors, nor will there be any conspiring in The Garden of Andros (or in our case, the Fork in The Road Brew Pub). The gates open at 6:05pm and the first pitch will be at 7:05pm.

Everybody is encouraged to dress up as their favorite Game of Thrones character and experience all the fun during this epic pop culture celebration. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a cool Iron Throne t-shirt. In addition, the Jackals will wear Iron Throne inspired jerseys that can be bought at auction after the game. All proceeds will go to The Dorso Community Foundation.

