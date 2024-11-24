Tips Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Spokane

November 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - A late goal forced overtime for the Everett Silvertips, but the Spokane Chiefs earned a 4-3 victory in the shootout at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

Tarin Smith opened the scoring with a powerplay goal at 12:40 in the first period, giving the Tips a 1-0 lead after one. Owen Schoettler and Shea Van Olm both notched goals for the Chiefs in the second period.

After a Silvertip goal was disallowed for goaltender interference, Smith quickly responded with his second of the night at 4:29 in the final frame, wiring a wrist shot from the blueline home for his seventh goal of the year. Van Olm in turn would redirect his second goal of the night past goaltender Alex Garrett at 13:04 in the third for a 3-2 Spokane lead.

Dominik Rymon banged in a rebound with 29.5 seconds remaining and the Silvertip net empty to tie the game and force overtime.

Berkly Catton netted the lone goal in the shootout for a 4-3 Chiefs win. Alex Garrett stopped 33 of 36 in the loss for Everett.

