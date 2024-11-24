LeGall Stops 29 in First WHL Win, Tips Beat Blazers 5-2

November 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Rookie netminder Raiden LeGall earned his first career win as the Everett Silvertips bested the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Former Silvertip Oren Shtrom opened up scoring for the Blazers 3:34 into the second period. Everett's Tyler Mackenzie responded less than 30 seconds later, fielding a pass from Jaxsin Vaughan and powering a shot over the left shoulder of Kamloops netminder Dylan Ernst for his 19th of the year.

Eric Jamieson put the Tips in the lead at 14:07 in the period, sneaking a low wrister past the leg of Ernst. Fellow co-captain Kaden Hammell then capitalized on a two-on-one with Carter Bear at 16:10 for his third goal of the season. Emmett Finnie pulled the Blazers back within one at 18:18 for a 3-2 score heading into the second intermission.

The Silvertips grabbed an insurance goal just 24 seconds into the third period, as Dominik Rymon converted on a Vaughan setup past the outstretched legs of Ernst. Carter Bear recorded his 100th point with an empty net goal 18:37 into the third period to seal a 5-2 final for Everett.

LeGall, 18 years old, stopped 29 of 31 in his debut.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.