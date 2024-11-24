Sawchyn Scores, Worthington Saves on Teddy Bear Toss Night

November 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrapped up a three-game homestand on Sunday evening with an electric atmosphere and a 5-0 win on Teddy Bear Toss night at Rogers Place.

It only took about 15 minutes for the stuffed toys to come raining down as Gracyn Sawchyn finished off a rebound with a wraparound for his 11th of the year with over 15,000 stuffed animals raining down.

After the lengthy delay, the Oil Kings continued to press as Joe Iginla and Adam Jecho gave the Oil Kings a 3-0 lead after goals in the second period. Then, in the third, Lukas Sawchyn made it 4-0 with about four minutes to go, and then Gavin Hodnett added one more with less than two minutes to play for the 5-0 finish.

In between the pipes, Alex Worthington won his 11th game of the season and got his first career WHL shutout stopping all 27 shots he faced which included 12 in the final period.

Edmonton got two of their goals on four powerplays on the evening, and the penalty kill was a perfect three-for-three.

The Oil Kings are now 11-10-1-1 on the season and leapfrogged the Rebels for seventh place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with the win.

Edmonton will visit Calgary on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.