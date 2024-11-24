Oil Kings to Battle Rebels in 17th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

November 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The day has finally come, Teddy Bear Toss 2024 has arrived at Rogers Place in Edmonton as the Oil Kings take on the Red Deer Rebels this afternoon.

The Oil Kings are currently 10-10-1-1 on the season which has them in the eighth and final playoff spot, just one point behind the Rebels who are 10-9-1-2 on the season.

Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at Rogers Place with Marshall Finnie scoring the game winner with about four minutes to play in the hockey game, it was their seconds straight win on this three-game homestand that concludes today.

Red Deer is on the second half of a back-to-back as they were at home on Friday night against the Victoria Royals. The Rebels scored four goals in the third to propel them to a 7-3 victory.

Tonight marks the third of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Rebels, with Edmonton taking the previous two, both by the same 5-1 score. Gracyn Sawchyn leads the way offensively in the season series for Edmonton as he has five points (3G, 2A) in three games. For Red Deer, Carson Birnie has assisted on both of Red Deers goals in the season series.

As for Teddy Bear Toss, the Oil Kings historically are 9-6-1-0 in these games, and defeated Everett 5-3 last season with Landon Hanson's first period goal sending the stuffed toys flying at Rogers Place. A total of 14,729 bears were collected last season, with the all-time record being 16,491 back in 2019.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (19, 10-15-25)

Gavin Hodnett (22, 9-14-23)

Miroslav Holinka (20, 10-11-21)

Roan Woodward (22, 7-12-19)

Adam Jecho (20, 6-13-19)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 2 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

D Parker Alcos is 1 game away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 6 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 6 assists away from 100 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 15 games away from 100 in the WHL

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ollie Josephson (21, 7-8-15)

Carson Birnie (22, 7-7-14)

Matthew Gard (21, 5-9-14)

Hunter Mayo (19, 7-6-13)

Jhett Larson (22, 4-7-11)

