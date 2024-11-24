Rockets Gain Overtime Point In 4-3 Loss To Silvertips

The Kelowna Rockets took the best team in the Western Hockey League to the final whistle but fell 4-3 to the Everett Silvertips in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Prospera Place.

Kelowna would jump out to an early lead as Andrew Cristall was able to get a shot through to the net and direct it off Everett goaltender Alex Garrett's leg to make it 1-0. Cristall would add to the lead when the Rockets were shorthanded and he took a breakaway feed and deked around Garrett before putting it into the net for his 13th goal and 40th point on the campaign.

Kelowna would make it 3-0 late in the second period when Michael Cicek found a streaking Tij Iginla who fired a snap shot far side past Garrett's glove.

Everett wouldn't go away however as Dominik Rymon would score 32 seconds into the third to make it 3-1 before the Silvertips got goals from Julius Miettinen and Rymon with his second to tie the game at three and send it to overtime where Everett defenceman Kaden Hammell would win it for the visitors.

"I really liked our start, I thought in the first 20 minutes we were a hungry team and I liked a lot of what we did," said Rockets Assistant Coach Derrick Martin who assumed the role of head coach with Kris Mallette away at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge in Ontario. "Second period we got into a bit of a special team's matchup and it has some of your guys sitting on the bench watching because they don't play special teams."

"Third period I felt like we sat back and were almost timid to do the job that we needed to do. Unacceptable by us as a group and its something we'll get back to work on and fix."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 41-35

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Everett went 1/4

Jake Pilon made 37 saves on the afternoon

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now travel to Portland for a pair of weekday games against the Winterhawks before returning home to host the Regina Pats on Saturday, November 30th. Puck drop will go at 6:05 PM.

