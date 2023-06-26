Tink Hence, Victor Scott Selected for 2023 Sirius XM Futures All-Star Game

Peoria, IL - A pair of highly-touted Chiefs will represent the Cardinals organization in the 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game, MLB announced on Monday.

Cardinals top pitching prospect Tink Hence will be joined by outfielder Victor Scott in the showcase game in Seattle. For the third consecutive season, the Futures Game will feature an AL vs NL format.

Hence, 20, is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA this season. After missing nearly a month with an intercostal muscle strain, the right-hander has turned in a 1.16 ERA over his last five starts. The hard-throwing Hence punched out seven batters on Thursday at Quad Cities, a season high.

Scott, who was promoted to Double-A Springfield Monday, burst onto the scene in 2023. The 2022 draftee out of West Virginia departs Peoria with a .282 batting average, a pair of home runs, 29 RBIs and 50 stolen bases to lead all of Minor League Baseball. His 50 swipes were tied for the sixth most in a single season in franchise history and the highest tally since Oscar Mercado also swiped 50 bags in 2015.

The Chiefs have been well represented in previous variations of the Futures Game. Last season, former Chiefs Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn each suited up for the National League. Current Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman started the 2019 campaign in Peoria before being selected to play in the contest later that season.

The 2023 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for a 6:00 PM CST start from Seattle on Saturday, July 8. The game can be viewed on NBC's Peacock.

