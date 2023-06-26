Culpepper and Labas Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids; O. Rodriguez and Neuweiler Released
June 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP C.J. Culpepper and RHP A.J, Labas have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. As corresponding moves, RHP Orlando Rodriguez and RHP Charlie Neuweiler have been released. Both Culpepper's and Labas' jerseys numbers are TBD. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the Development List.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series against Peoria Wednesday at 6:35 before returning home on July 4 to open up a six-game set with Quad Cities.
