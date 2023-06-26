Misiorowski Heading to 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Jacob Misiorowski can add another city to his tour this season. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers right-hander has been selected to participate in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8.

Misiorowski joined the Timber Rattlers from the Carolina Mudcats on June 6, and is 1-0 with twenty strikeouts in 15-2/3 innings pitched with Wisconsin. MLB Pipeline placed him as the #93 prospect on their Top 100 list earlier this week. Misiorowski is the #4 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Appleton Professional Baseball will be well represented at the All-Star Futures Game. Former Timber Rattlers Jackson Chourio and Jeferson Quero have also been picked to play for the National League squad.

Additionally, Raul Ibañez will be the manager of the National League team in the game. Ibañez played for the Appleton Foxes in 1993 and 1994 before going on to play in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Angels.

The SiriusXM Futures Game is a seven-inning game that features top prospects in Minor League Baseball as a kickoff to the All-Star Week festivities. The Futures Game will air exclusively on Peacock.

This is the eighth time a Timber Rattler has been named to play in the Futures Game. The previous six are: Chris Mears (1999), Craig Anderson (2000), Shin-Soo Choo (2002), Phillippe Aumont (2008), Bret Lawrie (2009), Tyler Thornburg (2011), and Antoine Kelly (2022).

There have been 30 previous Timber Rattlers or Rattlers alumni named to a Futures Game roster since the game started in 1999. The list grows to 33 with the addition of Misiorowski, Chourio, and Quero as Futures Game invitees.

The Timber Rattlers start a road trip in Iowa on Wednesday. Misiorowski is currently slated to start Sunday evening at Modern Woodmen Park against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The next Wisconsin home game for the team is Tuesday, July 4 against the Beloit Sky Carp.

