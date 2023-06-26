2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing Set for September 21

June 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - FORE! This is your first call to get your golf buddies together for the 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing. This year's event is set for Thursday, September 21 at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London.

The event will raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back to assist local charitable organizations. Timber Rattlers Give Back is the official a 501(c)-3 organization of the Rattlers. It was credited to benefit the team's charitable causes.

A foursome may register to golf for $500. Individuals may register for $250.

Check-in for the event starts at 8:00am on the day of the event. Golf starts with a shotgun start at 9:00am. Lunch, included with registration, is served at the turn. There are raffle drawings and contests planned throughout the day of the event.

If you wish to participate in the 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, click this link to fill out an online form by Friday, August 25. If you have questions, please contact Hilary Bauer at (920) 733-4152 or hbauer@timberrattlers.com.

Persons unable to golf, but looking for a way to contribute may consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes by filling out the online form at this link or contacting Seth Merrill at smerrill@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.