Schobel Named Midwest League Player of the Week

June 26, 2023







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Cedar Rapids infielder Tanner Schobel has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 19-25. In the series against Beloit, Schobel slashed .421/.500/1.158 for a Midwest League-best 1.658 OPS. Across the six games in the week, Schobel led the league in home runs (4), total bases (22), runs (9), slugging (1.158) and OPS (1.658).

Overall on the season, Schobel holds a slash line of .279/.357/.463 for an OPS of .820 with ten home runs and 46 RBI. He is tied for the team lead in batting and runs batted in while owning the team lead with four triples.

Schobel's success at the plate helped Cedar Rapids to a series win over Beloit, as the Kernels wrapped up their 12-game homestand 10-2 after winning five of the six games over the Sky Carp.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series against Peoria Wednesday at 6:35 before returning home on July 4 to open up a six-game set with Quad Cities.

