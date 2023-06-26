Jack Morris, Former Detroit Tiger, at LMCU Ballpark Wednesday, June 28

What: Former Detroit Tiger, Jack Morris, will hold an autograph signing session at LMCU Ballpark.

When: Wednesday, June 28 from 5:45 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The media is invited to speak with Morris from approximately 5:05 p.m. until 5:20 p.m. near the first base dugout. This time is very limited.

Why:The West Michigan Whitecaps promotion Made in Michigan Wednesday - is for former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan, to greet fans and sign autographs.

Jack Morris played for 18 seasons between 1977 and 1994 - most of which came with the Detroit Tigers, leading their pitching staff to win the 1984 World Series. That season, Morris threw a no-hitter on April 7 and was known for his tenacity on the mound and his ability to pitch deep into games, which earned him the nickname "Workhorse." Morris won 254 games during his career and was a five-time All-Star. He also played a pivotal role in the 1991 World Series as a member of the Minnesota Twins, where he pitched a ten-inning shutout in Game 7 to secure the championship. In 2018, Morris was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Whitecaps Jack Morris T-Shirt.

Other Made in Michigan appearances coming this season to LMCU Ballpark:

Wednesday, August 2 T.J. Lang (former Detroit Lion)

Wednesday, August 16 Robert Fick (former Detroit Tiger)

