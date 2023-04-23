TinCaps Wrap Up Road Trip at Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps wrapped up their road series against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) with a 9-0 loss on Sunday evening.

Fort Wayne's offense was potent on Saturday night in an 11-4 victory, but was held in check less than 24 hours later.

Jared Kollar, who the Padres added to the TinCaps roster on Saturday, made a spot start and excelled. The right-hander out of Rutgers threw three scoreless innings.

However, the Chiefs broke through with four runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and poured on three in the seventh.

Despite the outcome, Fort Wayne third baseman Marcos Castoñon singled to maintain a .300 batting average and first baseman Nathan Martorella walked to extend his Midwest League-best on-base streak to 15 games.

Following a day off Monday, the TinCaps begin a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 25 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:35 p.m.)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

