Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM at West Michigan)

Sunday, April 23, 2023lGame # 15

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l2:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-9) at West Michigan Whitecaps (9-5)

RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) vs. RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-1, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: West Michigan 5, Dayton 4. The Whitecaps scored four runs over their final three offensive innings to overcome a 4-2 Dayton lead to win. The tie-breaking run scored on a balk in the bottom of the eighth inning. Michael Trautwein had a big day for Dayton with a two-run home run and three walks. Blake Dunn and Jose Serrano each had two hits as part of Dayton's nine-hit attack.

Current Series: West Michigan 3, Dayton 2. Dayton team stats in the series: .210 batting average; 3.4 runs/game; 2 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.63 ERA; 3 errors. Last Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .178 batting average; 3.8 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 5.67 ERA; 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have collected 20 hits over their last two games to raise their team batting average from .177 to .193.

The Dragons team ERA over their last eight games is 2.78, second best in the MWL over the time period (April 14-22). They have lowered the team ERA on the year from 5.54 to 3.98 over those eight games.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is 10th in the MWL in OPS (.949), 11th in slugging percentage (.514), and 9th in on-base percentage (.435). He is tied for sixth in stolen bases (6). Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is 10th in ERA (2.40) and fourth in both opponent batting average (.154) and WHIP (0.80). Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar is third in strikeouts (19) and 11th in ERA (2.70).

Michael Trautwein has hit safely in four straight games, going 4 for 13 (.308) with a home run.

Austin Callahan is batting .412 (7 for 17) with two doubles in the current series at West Michigan.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 25 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.72)

Wednesday, April 26 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-2, 7.00)

Thursday, April 27 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 6.75)

