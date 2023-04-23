Chiefs Shutout TinCaps 9-0 in Series Finale

April 23, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs closed their series with the TinCaps in shutout style, winning 9-0 at Dozer Park to take five of six from the visitors. Chiefs pitchers allowed just two hits with Zane Mills earning his second win of the series.

Mills went six innings, the longest a Peoria starter has gone this season. The right-hander allowed just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Ian Bedell and Chris Roycroft combined for three scoreless innings of relief to secure the shutout.

Peoria exploded for four runs in the fourth off TinCaps reliever Reinier Parra. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Francisco Hernandez, who singled home the game's first run. A Victor Scott sacrifice fly made it 2-0. RBI singles from Ramon Mendoza and Osvaldo Tovalin made it 4-0.

Parra took the loss, only recording one out. He came in for starter Jared Kollar who worked three scoreless innings.

The Chiefs added two more in the fifth off of Ethan Routzahn. Noah Mendlinger scored on a Scott single. Scott later stole second and scored as Mendoza reached on an error by third baseman Marcos Castanon, making it 6-0.

The Chiefs capped the scoring with three runs in the seventh off Adam Smith. Romeri hit a solo home run to center field. Then, Scott was back at it again, stealing second after reaching on an error, to later score on a Nathan Church single to make it 8-0. Aaron McKeithan brought home Mendoza with a single to make it 9-0.

Mendoza, McKeithan, and Romeri each went 2-for-5. Six different Chiefs recorded an RBI.

Scott now has 16 stolen bases on the season to lead all of professional baseball.

Peoria improves to 7-8 as Fort Wayne falls to 4-11. The Chiefs will hit the road to play six games against the South Bend Cubs starting on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.