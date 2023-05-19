TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 19 at Dayton Dragons

May 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, May 19, 2023

Outfielder Joshua Mears reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

Infielder Devin Ortiz transferred to Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-23) @ Dayton Dragons (16-20)

Friday, May 19 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH

RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Julian Aguilar

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Colton Bender and Jakob Marsee homered, but the Dragons scored 6 unanswered runs late to rally for a 7-6 walk-off.

NO HITTER: On Tuesday, Jairo Iriarte (6 IP), Alan Mundo (1.2 IP), and Adam Smith (1.1 IP) combined to throw the 3rd no-hitter in Fort Wayne's 30-year franchise history as the TinCaps beat the Dragons, 6-0.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic has concluded. Ironically, in Tuesday's action, Concordia beat Wayne behind a no-hitter thrown by senior Maddux Wright. The PSMBC featured 24 local schools.

FAMILIAR FOE: Dragons catcher Hayden Jones is from Fort Wayne, a 2018 Carroll High School grad. Over the years, he trained at Parkview Field, and also has given lessons to younger players there... He's appeared in 7 games this season, slashing .278 / .316 / .278 (.594 OPS), while throwing out 2 runners trying to steal.

JAKOB MARSEE: 17-game on-base streak (longest for a TinCap this year)... In the Midwest League, tied for 1st in games (36), 2nd in runs (29), 3rd in walks (30; 19% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... Has swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen - 4th lowest rate.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect (highest ranked in the Midwest League). He's on a 5-game hitting streak. In 9 games in May, he's hitting .297... 9th lowest K% in MWL (13%)... Has been unlucky with a .229 BABIP (10th lowest in MWL).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 10-game on-base streak... In the MWL, ranks 3rd in games (35), 4th in runs (23), 6th in home runs (5), and 7th in RBIs (21).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in games (35), 2nd in home runs (6), 2nd in RBIs (23), 4th in total bases (59), 7th in extra-base hits (14), 7thin SLG (.496), 7th in walks (22), 8th in OPS (.882), and 9th in runs (21)... 4th highest ISO (.227), 4th best BB/K (1.1), and 7th highest wRC+ (151)... Began season with a 16-game on-base streak.

LUCAS DUNN: Last year with the team, hit 4 HR in 81 games, including 1 here @ Dayton on July 23.

COLE CUMMINGS: 6-game hitting strea since May 12 (.348 AVG; 3 2B, 1 3B).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Among players with at least 60 plate appearances in the MWL this season, has the 5th highest wRC+ (177) - tied for most among catchers with Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing of Great Lakes.

JOSHUA MEARS: First appearance since April 29, when he hit a 3-run homer in a win vs. Great Lakes.

JUSTIN FARMER: In MWL, 11th highest BB% (16%).

