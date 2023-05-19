Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Game)

May 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 19, 2023lGame # 37

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-23) at Dayton Dragons (16-20)

RH Adam Mazur (0-0, 2.51) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.98)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 6. Blake Dunn lined a two-run single to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in the tying and winning runs as the Dragons picked up their first walk-off win of the season. Dayton trailed 6-1 as they came to bat in the sixth inning before they rallied with three in the sixth and a Mat Nelson solo home run in the seventh to make it 6-5. The Dragons collected nine hits including two each by Dunn, Nelson, and Edwin Arroyo. The five-run deficit was the largest in a Dayton win this season. Jake Gozzo threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and was credited with the victory.

Team Notes

Over the last 15 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 3.16 from April 30-May 18. Opponents are batting .201 against the Dragons during those games.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick over his last 16 games is batting .333 (21 for 63) with one home run, five doubles, eight RBI, seven stolen bases.

Michael Trautwein over his last 10 games is batting .333 (10 for 30) with two home runs, a triple, and 5 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo over his last nine games is batting .294 (10 for 34) with three home runs and a .939 OPS.

Blake Dunn has been hit by a pitch 13 times this season. No other MWL player has been hit more than seven times.

Several Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year, including Julian Aguiar (1.98), Jose Acuña (2.63), Hunter Parks (2.93), and Thomas Farr (3.00). Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.13 in just eight innings (two starts).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 20 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.63)

Sunday, May 21 (1:10 pm): Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (0-2, 5.17) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.