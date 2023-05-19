Meet 2016 World Series Champion Miguel Montero at Four Winds Field on June 20

SOUTH BEND, IN - As part of the South Bend Cubs organization's goal to give fans at Four Winds Field the best baseball experience, the first MLB meet-and-greet of 2023 has officially been scheduled. 2016 World Series Champion Miguel Montero will be in Downtown South Bend on Tuesday, June 20, to meet fans and sign autographs as the South Bend Cubs take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 PM. He will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

V.I.P. ticket packages to meet Montero are available now. As part of the package, fans will receive a game ticket on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, two-hour all-you-can-eat classic ballpark buffet, and the guaranteed opportunity to meet the South Bend and Chicago Cubs legend. The private meet and greet will take place on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. Tickets are $75 per person and only 125 packages will be sold.

Montero, who is remembered for many clutch postseason moments for the Cubs, played at Wrigley Field from 2015-2017. In Game 1 of the 2016 National League Championship Series, Montero had the pinch-hit grand slam that helped elevate Chicago over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then in Game 7 of the World Series, Montero came off the bench and had the eighth and final RBI versus Cleveland to propel the Cubs to World Series Champions.

A former South Bend Silver Hawks player, Montero called South Bend home in the 2004 Midwest League season, where he played 115 games for Mark Haley's club. Montero hit .263 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI as a then Arizona Diamondbacks prospect.

There will be a public meet and greet on the concourse but will only last one hour and the general public is limited to one autographed item. The only way to guarantee an autograph is to purchase the VIP ticket package.

