Cavaco Activated off 7- Day IL, Yake Placed on Development List

May 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids infielder Keoni Cavaco has been activated from the 7-day IL and is available immediately. As a corresponding move, Ernie Yake has been placed on the Development List. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players along with three on the injured list and two on the Development List.

The Kernels twelve-game homestand continues tonight with game four of the six-game series against Peoria at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.