Cubs Take Down Sky Carp 13-5
May 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - A pair of ugly innings ultimately led to the Beloit Sky Carp's demise in Friday night's game at ABC Supply Stadium.
The South Bend Cubs scored five runs in the third inning and seven more in the fifth to take control of the game, which resulted in a 13-5 South Bend victory.
The Cubs tagged Beloit starting pitcher Edgar Sanchez for nine runs, but only five of them were earned as the Sky Carp defense had some difficulty with a pair of costly errors.
The back end of the Sky Carp bullpen was again outstanding as Tyler Eckberg and Jake Schrand combined for 4 1-3 innings of scoreless ball.
An enthusiastic crowd of 1,421 enjoyed the Sky Carp rallying for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jacob Barry had the big hit, a three-run double. Davis Bradshaw added an RBI single, while Khalil Watson drove in a run after walking with the bases loaded.
The Sky Carp and the Cubs will battle in game five of their six-game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m. It's Bark at the Park Day, where fans can bring their best boys and girls to the park!
