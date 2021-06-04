TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 4 vs. Cedar Rapids

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, June 4, 2021

- Infielder Justin Lopez reinstated from Fort Wayne's Suspended List

- Outfielder Agustin Ruiz reinstated from Fort Wayne's Suspended List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-14) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (11-16)

Friday, June 4 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 15 of 60 | Game 27 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Jon Olsen (4.61 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the 3rd game of the series last night, 8-6. TinCaps starter Ethan Elliott threw 6 innings and allowed just 2 runs, both on solo home runs. The TinCaps stole 6 bases as a team, including 3 from Jawuan Harris, which was the highest total of any game this season. Scoring was highlighted by a 6- run bottom of the 4th for Fort Wayne. It was the 3rd time this year they've put up 6 runs in a single frame.

TOURNAMENT TIME: Today marks the first day of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. 64 teams are separated into 16 regional sites, with regionals running through the weekend. 4 TinCaps competed in the NCAA Tournament during their collegiate career: Tonight's starting pitcher Matt Waldron with Nebraska (2016, 2017, 2019), LHP Mason Feole with UConn (2018, 2019), OF Dwanya Williams-Sutton with East Carolina (2016, 2018), and OF Grant Little with Texas Tech (2017, 2018). Williams-Sutton's ECU team in 2016 advanced to a super regional, and Little's Red Raiders made it all the way to Omaha for the College World Series in 2018.

BAG OF TRICKS: Tonight's starter, RHP Matt Waldron, has a six pitch mix (Fastball, Curveball, Changeup, Knuckleball, Slider, Splitter). That's the deepest arsenal of any TinCaps pitcher. RHPs Moises Lugo and Brandon Komar each have five pitches in their repertoire.

HARDWARE: Last night's starter, LHP Ethan Elliott, shined in his first start in June. The 24-year-old struck out 9 Kernels in 6.0 IP. On Wednesday, Elliott was tabbed High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month for May, after leading the league in Ks (38), AVG against (.131), and was 2nd in ERA (1.46)

HAMMERIN' HOMZA: TinCaps catcher/infielder Jonny Homza sits in the top-10 in the league in both runs scored (18) and walks (16). Homza's also 3rd in High-A Central in line drive rate (28% of his batted balls are line drives), and 5th in pull rate (54% of his batted balls have been to the left side). Defensively, Jonny has now logged appearances at five different positions (C, 3B, 1B, RF, and SS).

RUIZ'S RUN: Agustin Ruiz is in a 3-way tie for 2nd in High-A Central with 21 RBIs. He's also tied for 5th in home runs with 6. In 2019, as a 19- year-old, Ruiz recorded 4 home runs and 55 RBIs in 120 games.

OPEN THE GATES: After being limited to 30% in May, Parkview Field's capacity is now at 40%, or a max of about 4,000 fans. The TinCaps plan to raise capacity to at least 60% later this month... The team announced earlier today that the ballpark's gates are open to the public again on a daily basis for the first time since March 2020. Parkview Field is a popular spot Downtown for walkers, runners, and kids to play in "splash pads."

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.39 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the HAC, behind only Cedar Rapids (2.81) and Great Lakes (3.36)... Fort Wayne though has the worst bullpen ERA (7.08), while the Kernels have the 3rd worst pen (5.30). For the entirety of the staff, Fort Wayne is one of two teams (Peoria) in High- A Central with a staff ERA over 5.00 (5.27), while Cedar Rapids sits at 4.11.

