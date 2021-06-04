Rob Schneider to Perform at Classic Park on August 16

June 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have teamed up with The Comedy Zone to bring legendary comedian Rob Schneider to Classic Park. Schneider will perform on Monday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. Gates to Classic Park will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

General Admission tickets are available for $35. Fans may also purchase a limited supply of on-field VIP table seats for $65, which include wait service. VIP section tickets will be sold in tables of four (4). Fans can purchase tickets at CaptainsBaseball.com, over the phone at 440-954-WINS (9467) or at the Classic Park Box Office. Suites are also available for purchase. Please email [emailÂ protected] for more information.

Rob Schneider is a world-renowned actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. Schneider is most known as a veteran on the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and for his roles in numerous feature films, including The Benchwarmers and Grown Ups.

About the Captains

The Lake County Captains are the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. For more information, visit the Captains' website at www.CaptainsBaseball.com, Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CaptainsBaseball, Twitter @LCCaptains and Instagram @LCCaptains. Fans can also get the latest Captains news and offers by signing up for the Captains' newsletter, The Anchor.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.