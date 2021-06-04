Snappers To Hold Summer Job Fair June 17 and July 7

BELOIT, Wisconsin - Baseball season is in full swing. We want you to be part of the most fun atmosphere in MILB! The Snappers are preparing to move to the new downtown ABC Supply Stadium later this summer. In conjunction with the move, the Snappers will be looking to add to their staff by hosting a job fair on Thursday, June 17, and Wednesday, July 7, from 6:00-8:00 PM to hire positions for ABC Supply Stadium. The fair will take at the Beloit Transfer Station (Downtown Bust Stop) at 225 Shirland Avenue.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form at SnappersBaseball.com, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire, and come prepared to interview on-site. We'll be grilling up burgers and hot dogs during both job fairs, so bring your appetite, too.

Available game day staff positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing, and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snappers home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends, and holiday dates, and should view the team's schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.

Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.

