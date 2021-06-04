Beck Placed on Injured List, Díaz Reinstated

June 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Austin Beck has been placed on the Injured List retroactive to June 2

- Infielder Jordan Díaz is reinstated from the Temporarily Inactive List

Beck, 22, departed the Lugnuts' game vs. South Bend on Tuesday, June 1, after cutting off a single by the Cubs' Bryce Windham in right-center. In 13 games with the Lugnuts, he is hitting .170 (8-for-47) with four doubles, one triple and one home runs.

Díaz, 20, has been participating in Olympic Qualifying for Team Colombia, which was eliminated with an 0-3 record in opening pool play. His most notable moment came on Tuesday when he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning against Venezuela. In 17 games this season with Lansing, he is hitting .243 (17-for-70) with a team-leading five home runs and 16 runs batted in.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.